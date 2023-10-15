MAYOR Jess Jennings has denied MP Paul Toole's claims that Bathurst Regional Council appears to have already surrendered in the fight for the greyhound racing Centre of Excellence.
Mr Toole told the Western Advocate that he was concerned the council might be "putting up the white flag and surrendering", given how little it was saying publicly about the new track.
He said the council had to fight harder for the $15 million facility, with it understood that Orange Regional Council will vote on a proposal on October 17, 2023 to allow construction at the former paceway site.
"Council needs to have an urgent meeting with all councillors and GRNSW and GBOTA (Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers Association) to talk about what is needed to assist in keeping the track here locally," Mr Toole said.
Following the rumours of Orange council's plans, Cr Jennings said Bathurst was still in the fight for the Centre of Excellence and what the rival council chooses to do "doesn't actually constitute the final decision".
After reading Mr Toole's comments, Cr Jennings revealed Bathurst council would be meeting with the NSW Minister for Gaming and Racing, David Harris, on Monday, October 16.
The meeting would be an opportunity for the council to advance its case for Bathurst to be home to the facility
"I'm one step ahead of Paul on this one, as I've already organised a meeting with Minister Harris's office for this Monday to re-iterate Bathurst's comparative advantages for a potential greyhound Centre of Excellence, amongst other matters," Cr Jennings said.
"As I said earlier, council can't force this issue to its favour because there's many moving parts beyond council's control and there's no guarantees.
"But for the things council can control, under previous mayor [Robert] Taylor and now under me as mayor, council continues to be proactive and strategic.
"That's my mantra: always be proactive and strategic and you'll get the best results possible under the circumstances."
Bathurst council has good reason to be fighting Orange for the Centre of Excellence, with it anticipated that the successful city will see a $20 million injection into its economy each year as a result of the facility.
It's being touted as the world's most advanced racing facility, with the former GBOTA chief executive officer promising it would be "the safest and best designed" track the industry has ever seen.
The preliminary design plans for the facility also feature a restaurant, onsite vet clinic, public sports fields, rehoming facilities, a pet shop, function centre, and office spaces.
While neither city currently has a greyhound racing track, the Orange community knew it was losing its facility when the last race was held there in 2005.
For Bathurst, no one knew the end was coming. Kennerson Park was destroyed by the floods in November, 2022, putting an immediate stop to greyhound racing in the city.
Trainers are eager to know the location of the Centre of Excellence so they can return to racing closer to home, however, it's not known how far away the GBOTA is from making its decision.
