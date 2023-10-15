THE Bathurst community have been left in a state of mourning after the town's eldest resident Frances Patricia Morris died over the weekend.
Mrs Morris (nee. White) died in hospital at the age of 106 just after 1pm on October 14, 2023.
Mrs Morris - better known as Francie - was regarded as one of Bathurst's most beloved residents, who touched the lives of many.
Born on July 12, 1917 in the family home on Rocket Street in Bathurst, Mrs Morris was the fourth eldest of ten children.
From the age of 18 until 24, Mrs Morris worked in a candy store at a local theatre - where Pantano's Bar and Grill now stands - before she took a job in a bakery when sliced bread was introduced.
It was at a Saturday night dance at 15-years-old that Mrs Morris met a boy by the name of Arthur, who she went on to marry eight years later on October 16, 1941.
During their 34 years of marriage, the Morris' built a home on Vittoria Street, where she lived for 74 years.
True to the icon she was, Mrs Morris had a passion for tennis as well as golf; a sport she played for 54 years.
She also loved to play cards.
Mrs Morris is remembered as a "truly inspiring and incredible woman" by Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole, who was a distant relative of Francie.
"She is someone who was loved by everybody. She is going to be dearly missed," Mr Toole said.
The Western Advocate will publish an obituary of Mrs Morris' life in the coming days.
