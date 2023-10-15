Western Advocate
Bathurst's oldest resident Francie Morris dies aged 106

By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated October 15 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:30pm
THE Bathurst community have been left in a state of mourning after the town's eldest resident Frances Patricia Morris died over the weekend.

