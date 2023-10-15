Disappointment.
That's the reaction from the Bathurst for Yes group, who were saddened by the defeat of the Voice to Parliament referendum on October 14, 2023.
The group co-led by Juanita Kwok and Michael Mullen said the result was a "missed opportunity", with 71.8 per cent of Calare voters joining the nation in a collective 'no' against the proposal.
The proposed purpose of the Voice was to have representation and recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the Constitution.
"It was such a simple proposition. Australians should've embraced it," Ms Kwok said.
"This was a beautiful, generous invitation from First Nations people to walk together for a better future. It was a choice between love or fear," Mr Mullen said.
It was clear from pre-polling that it was going to be a 'no' from Bathurst, according to Ms Kwok, who said the referendum "really seemed to be a no-brainer".
"There were glimmers of hope ... but the Coalition Government treated Indigenous people as a political football to pointscore for political gain," she said.
"I believe people will look back with regret at their 'no' vote."
Mr Mullen said "Aboriginal people were living in 'no' before the referendum" and the Voice was a chance to correct that in the nation's founding document.
"It's incredibly disappointing that there was an opportunity for bipartisanship and the Nationals walked away. It's rank political opportunism," he said.
With the referendum put to rest, the question remains around what will take its place in putting an end to Indigenous disadvantage.
"It's time that we really do acknowledge our First Nations people," Mr Mullen.
"We need to work together, we need to start educating people about what happened in Bathurst with Martial Law and we need to remember that the 200th anniversary is coming up next year," Ms Kwok said.
"The gap is still there, we need to close it and genuinely work together to do that and go forward."
The Voice was voted down by each state except the ACT, with a national result of 39.7 per cent for and 60.3 per cent against (at the time of publication).
