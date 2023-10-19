IT'S taken until round three, but Panorama Platypi under 18s have claimed their first win of the 2023 season.
Platypi captain Zoe Lee scored a double, while Beth Anderson, Faith Ryder, Mary Maher and Meelah Lawton-Rei all scored tries in the 30-16 win over Woodbridge at Jack Arrow Oval in the Western Women's Rugby League on Sunday afternoon.
Lee said it was a great result for her team.
"It was pretty good to get the first win," she said.
"Hopefully we can get a couple more wins under our belt and keep it rolling on."
Lee said she was thrilled to have scored a double in the game.
"It's always good to get a couple of tries in front of the home crowd," she said.
"The girls really needed that win. They needed a lift, so I had to provide."
Having gone through the opening two rounds without a win, Lee believes Sunday's result will provide a boost moving forward.
"The other two games we played, they were pretty solid games," she said.
"It's unfortunate we didn't get a result.
"I think we played well in those games, it's just good to finally get a win."
Platypi drew its opening game 30-all against Castlereagh in Coonabarabran on Saturday, September 23, before suffering a 36-16 loss to Orange Vipers in Orange on Saturday, October 7.
That last game against Vipers, Lee scored a double as well.
Platypi will face Mudgee on Saturday from 12.50pm.
