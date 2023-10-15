PAUL Toole has slammed the Federal Government for "wasting hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars" on something that was "never" going to pass.
In the wake of the Voice to Parliament's demise on October 14, 2023, the Bathurst MP - who voted against the proposal - said it was obvious the referendum was "always doomed to fail".
"People were waking up thinking 'why did we spend millions on a referendum when we already knew what the outcome was going to be?'," Mr Toole said.
Voters in the Calare electorate, which covers the Bathurst region, had a resounding opposition to the referendum, with 71.9 per cent of people against.
"The people of this country were too intelligent to be bought out and voted very strongly with a 'no'," Mr Toole said.
"The 'yes' campaign has got to stop making excuses for why it went down. It wasn't the National party, it was the people of Australia who voted overwhelmingly against it.
"Every state went down except for the ACT, even Labor-held seats voted a resounding 'no'."
Mr Toole stood by his earlier claim that the referendum was "divisive", and said the lack of information about how the Voice would have operated ultimately contributed to its downfall.
"A lot of the 'yes' campaigners will be really questioning what they were advocating for because they certainly couldn't tell the story," Mr Toole said.
"...and they certainly couldn't answer many questions that were raised about how this was really going to work when it was part of the Constitution."
In a twist of irony, Mr Toole said the money funnelled into the Voice campaign on a political level could have been better spent on Indigenous communities.
His suggestion was through increased funding for better housing, health outcomes and deaths in custody.
Moving towards closing the gap with the Voice proposal quashed, Mr Toole said the first step could be a review of programs already invested in by the Federal Government.
"We've put the spotlight on Aboriginal communities across this country and a number of them have been neglected. They have not had the targeted support they need to improve their lives," Mr Toole said.
The Voice was voted down by each state except the ACT, with a national result of 39.5 per cent for and 60.5 per cent against (at the time of publication).
