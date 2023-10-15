BLACKHEATH Blackcats and Kandos Waratahs have set up a thrilling final round encounter after they both won their matches in the Midwest Community Cup.
Blackheath was the host for the second round of the competition, with the Kandos fighting back to defeat Carcoar 28-26, while Blackheath claimed a win over Portland.
Kandos was expected to easily defeat Carcoar but three times the team had to come from behind in the two-point victory, with the winning try coming in the dying moments of the match.
Carcoar looked ominous early in the game with two tries to Alex Pettit, but Kandos fought back to lead 12-8 thanks to two converted tries from Tom Large and Hayden Cini.
The four-point advantage to Kandos was lost, with Carcoar scoring just before halftime, and the Crows took a 14-12 lead to the break.
Waratahs' Michael Parsons scored five minutes after the restart but his try was unconverted and Kandos led by just two points.
Carcoar scored the next two tries to pull away to a 26-16 lead and, with the 30-minute second half closing down, looked likely to win.
In the final couple of minutes, Kandos' Tom Fraser and Large scored converted tries to give their side the win.
Kandos and Blackheath, who have enjoyed 53 years of rivalry, have won more than 20 titles between them in the Midwest competition and they both go into the final round undefeated.
It doesn't mater who loses, because both teams have already qualified for the final, as both Portland and Carcoar are winless and can't qualifying for the top two.
In league tag the Kandos-Carcoar contest was reduced to 35 minutes after a possible ACL injury to Crows' Lily Porch held up the match.
Carcoar won a close tussle 10-8.
Blackheath looked impressive in beating Portland in the second game 14-4 to also remain undefeated going into next week's round 3.
The Blackcats are the only undefeated leaguetag side, Kandos and Carcoar have won one each, and Portland are winless after the first two rounds.
Kandos will host the final-round matches, with the first league tag game to commence at midday on Saturday at Waratah Park.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.