THERE were plenty of new faces in Bathurst's Western Zone Premier League squad on Sunday, but it was all about one of the old heads on the day.
Adam Ryan belted a century, as Bathurst crushed Orange by 65 runs at Wade Park, in what was the opening round of the new season.
Ryan came in at three with Bathurst not off to an ideal start with a wicket down (Bailey Brien) and no runs on the board.
But Ryan was ultimately the last Bathurst wicket to fall, as he racked up a score of 126 off 167 runs.
Orange fell well short in the chase, all out for 169 after 39 overs.
Ryan said it was surreal to bring up the century, his maiden ton at any representative level.
"It started coming together well and I started feeling more comfortable as things went on," he said.
"I rode a little bit of luck at times, but you've got to do that.
"That was my first century at any kind of rep level. I've only done it at the normal grade cricket, so it was awesome to do that."
Ryan said the result on Sunday was a great way to kick-start the new Western Zone season.
"There was a fair few changes to the squad for this one and there was a lot of opportunities for newcomers, which was great," he said.
"Everyone did a fantastic job."
Hugh Taylor, Brad Raynor and Greg Donaldson were the three debutantes for Bathurst.
Clint Moxon was the best bowler with figures of 3-23 off five overs.
The pick of the Orange players was captain Ed Morrish, who hit a team high of 36 coming in at five.
Thomas Blowes had the best figures for an Orange bowler with 2-34 off 10 overs.
In the other Western Zone Premier League match, Dubbo rinsed Parkes at Spicer Oval, winning but 10 wickets.
Parkes were all out for just 95 off 38 overs, with Dubbo taking just 16 overs to catch the hosts.
The next two rounds will be played this coming weekend, with Dubbo hosting Bathurst at Victoria Park and Parkes welcoming Orange to Woodward Oval on the Saturday, before Orange plays Dubbo at Wade Park and Bathurst welcomes Parkes to George Park 1 on the Sunday.
The grand final will then take place on Sunday, January 21, between the top two teams.
