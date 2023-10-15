RE: Toole slams decision to 'waste' millions on 'doomed' Voice campaign (October 15).
I agree with Paul Toole in saying the referendum did cost a large sum of money.
However, I think the No campaign slogan "If you do not know, vote No" is indicative of how many voters did not understand the question or were unable to research the problem faced by many indigenous Australians.
The large advertisement by Australia's remote doctors advocating for a Yes vote was by those who understand the problems and they knew the Voice would be advantageous for their communities.
Paul Toole's comments were insulting to Yes voters, many of whom were well-educated and had a firm grip on reality.
Perhaps the money should have been directed to education to help raise the standards of literacy for all students, enabling more people to research and interpret relevant information.
