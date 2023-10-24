THE Denison Dog Training Club (DDTC) has successfully held its first agility trial.
With no agility trials on offer in Bathurst after another club folded, the DDTC took the opportunity to create their own event so dogs in the region could compete.
The inaugural event, held over the weekend of October 14 and 15, attracted more than 400 entries.
Dogs were able to show off their skills in jumping and navigating other obstacles, including tunnels and hoops, that were set up at Cubis Park in Eglinton.
Scroll through the gallery above to see some of the people in attendance.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.