Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Photos from the Denison Dog Training Club's first agility trial

Updated October 24 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Denison Dog Training Club (DDTC) has successfully held its first agility trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.