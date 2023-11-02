A WOMAN has pointed the finger at her vape device, telling police someone could have put drugs inside it without her knowing, a court has heard.
Chloe Neuman, 31, of Sundown Drive, Kelso was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on October 11, 2023 of driving with an illegal drug in her blood.
Court documents state Neuman was pulled over by police behind the wheel of a white Toyota Landcruiser on the Newell Highway about 4.45pm on April 7, 2023.
Neuman was asked for her driver's licence before she was subject to a roadside oral drug fluid test.
The court heard Neuman returned a positive result for methamphetamine.
Neuman was arrested and taken to Parkes Police Station, where she gave a second positive test for the drug.
"I smoked a vape this morning, it [meth] might have been put in there by someone," Neuman told police.
Her positive sample was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Magistrate Fiona Toose read the charge against Neuman aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in her absence.
Ms Toose also mentioned Neuman had failed to appear before the court four times, and had a history of drug-related charges.
Neuman was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for three months.
