No matter what may be thought of the referendum results there are, I believe, some good things that have come out of it.
They include:
1. The Australian people had a chance to have their say. We live in a democracy.
2. Many are now aware of some of the sad plight of our Indigenous people (some others too live in appalling conditions).
3. There is a growing awareness of the way in which truth is twisted and fear and ignorance are used as weapons to destroy those we do not accept, along with their beliefs. In future, they should be dismissed for what they are.
4. The values and beliefs of all deserve respect. We can hope Australia will be the better nation for having the referendum.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.