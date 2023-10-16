Western Advocate
I believe some good has come out of this referendum, including our chance to have a say | Letter

By John Hoye
October 16 2023 - 12:30pm
Picture by AEC
No matter what may be thought of the referendum results there are, I believe, some good things that have come out of it.

