A "LONGSTANDING" drug user has been told to quit before it's too late, after he was busted twice in four days driving with meth.
Luke James Maloy, 42, of Rocket Street, West Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on October 11, 2023 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of driving with drugs in his blood.
Documents tendered to the court state Maloy was stopped behind the wheel of a black Subaru Forester on Bonnor Street in Kelso about 3.25pm on June 12, 2023.
Maloy gave police his driver's licence before he was subject to a drug test, which came back positive for methamphetamine.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive test for meth, as well as cannabis.
The results were later confirmed by forensic analysis.
On a separate occasion, Maloy was pulled over in his Subaru Forester on Mitre Street in Bathurst about 8.50pm on June 16.
After handing police his driver's licence, Maloy gave a positive roadside drug test for meth.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive reading for drugs.
"I don't do drugs," Maloy said to police.
His oral fluid samples were forensically examined, and showed positive traces of both meth and cannabis.
A self-represented Maloy was told by Magistrate Fiona Toose that it was time to give up drugs, which the court heard had been a "longstanding problem" of his.
"I'm sure you could spend your money on a lot better things than drugs. You're paying to support a drug dealer and to wreck your health," Ms Toose said.
"You don't have the right to take drugs, get into a car and wreck someone else's life.
"You're not going to die wondering what it's like to have them [drugs], so just make sure you don't die because of them."
Maloy was convicted and fined $2000.
He was also disqualified from driving for six months.
