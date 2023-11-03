BEING high on drugs has spelt trouble for a man, who was charged by police for his actions.
Dennis Travena, 21, of Dees Close, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 11, 2023 to destroying property.
Court documents state about 10pm on February 24, 2023 an Armada Shopping Centre Bathurst employee noticed a pin pad, which controls the automatic doors, had been completely destroyed.
The man got CCTV footage from the day and spotted Travena ripping the controller off the wall.
Police were given still images of the footage, before Travena was banned from the centre.
During a conversation with police on August 8, Travena told police he destroyed the item and threw it in the bin.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed told the court Travena was taking "a lot" of amphetamines at the time.
"But, 'ice' is no longer an issue," Mr Naveed said.
Magistrate Fiona Toose told Travena that he has "got to start doing the right thing" and disassociate with negative peers.
"If it's not yours, don't touch it, take it or break it. Got it?" Ms Toose questioned.
Travena was placed on a 12-month community correction order and ordered to pay $500 in compensation.
