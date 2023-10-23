A MAJOR building project that Glenray has embarked upon in Brilliant Street is expected to be completed by the end of February.
When it's finished, the property, close to George Park, will be the first accommodation offered by the disability support organisation outside of Glenray Village at Kelso.
And it's unlikely to be the last, according to Glenray general manager Kath Graham.
"I guess this part of town [Brilliant Street] is an advantage to us because it's very close to our day programs [in Browning Street]," Ms Graham said during a recent trip to the building site.
"Not all participants who live with us go to our day programs, but it is accessible.
"We wanted a property in town because we're all for people's choice and control now.
"Not everybody wants to live in a village setting and those who want to live in a town or community setting, they've got this option to do that as well."
It had been a long process to get this point, she said.
"Glenray purchased this property probably about 18 months ago, so we've spent quite some time really trying to get the design right," Ms Graham said.
She said the home was not heritage listed, but is in a heritage conservation area, so the front facade is being kept and the chimney will be retained.
Inside, though, it will be very different.
The four-bedroom accommodation will feature a step-free accessway from the front boundary to the entry doorway, widened doorways, two accessible bathrooms, a carer's room, two separate living areas, a disabled car park and an accessible courtyard out the back.
The home, which will house four people with high level physical needs, is being built to Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) standard.
"We worked with Brett Moulds [Brett Moulds Design and Drafting] to get that design and concept and worked with council pre-DA [development application] meeting," Ms Graham said.
An SDA assessor has also been involved.
"Any of these homes now that you want to register for Specialist Disability Accommodation all have to be approved by an SDA assessor prior to DA lodgement," Ms Graham said.
"Once the building is finished, they [the assessor] will come back in and assess the building and give their tick for certification certificate."
Chandolin Construction's Peco Dimitrievski said the aim in the project is to recycle everything from the house.
"We've been asked by people walking past about the front windows and they are getting rebuilt from existing timber from the house," he said.
"Anything that can't be used for the job goes to The Junktion for somebody who needs it."
The project started in mid-September and the aim is to be done by the end of February.
Glenray's marketing manager Elisa Miller said the Brilliant Street property was being built not just to meet the standard but to exceed it.
That includes having the provision for ceiling hoists at a later stage if needed.
Glenray added a four-bedroom group home and a one-bedroom unit to its Glenray Village site at the start of this year.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.