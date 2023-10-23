Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Glenray building specialist accommodation in Brilliant St, Bathurst

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated October 24 2023 - 7:40am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenray marketing manager Elisa Miller, Peco Dimitrievski from Chandolin Construction and Glenray general manager Kath Graham. Picture by James Arrow.
Glenray marketing manager Elisa Miller, Peco Dimitrievski from Chandolin Construction and Glenray general manager Kath Graham. Picture by James Arrow.

A MAJOR building project that Glenray has embarked upon in Brilliant Street is expected to be completed by the end of February.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.