Enjoy life in the great outdoors

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday October 20: 412 Billywillinga Road, Billywillinga:
412 Billywillinga Road is the perfect family home and the ultimate lifestyle property. Offering two complete dwellings, and surrounded by stunning scenery and wildlife, this property allows you to live out your life in comfort and beauty.
Having the surroundings of the Billywillinga Valley, listing agent Mark Dwyer said the property has a mixture of opportunities where you can spend your days, with everything from bushwalking to running livestock on offer, and all with the stunning overlook to the valley below.
"This property in Billywillinga would suit the needs and wants of all, whether you are looking for a weekender, a hobby farm or to pot around some veggie gardens, this is the place to do it," he said. "With several bushwalking trails throughout, which could easily be used as motor bike tracks, this country charm is second to none."
Both homes are roughly 10 years old and by providing two complete houses, multigenerational living is a fantastic option. Owners could also rent the second home out or keep it as the perfect place for guests to stay when entertaining.
The main house offers three bedrooms, all with built-in robes, while the main bedroom provides a renovated ensuite. There is a large, renovated kitchen, and open plan living and dining room, along with an attached office with built-in storage. For year round comfort there is reverse-cycle air conditioning and wood fire.
Both homes have their own water tanks and there is solar on the main house with battery storage. The second house offers two bedrooms with built-in robes, reverse-cycle air conditioning, and solar hot water. The property also provides ten garages and machinery sheds, three with automatic roller doors, as well as a shed built for caravan access, dams and more.
Mark said that with the property located within the Billywillinga Valley, it makes it home to some of the most beautiful wildlife. "Having the surroundings of the valley mountains, there are not many neighbours in your eyesight, making it easy to relax and enjoy nature," he said. "If you are someone who has a love for the land, or are just someone who wants a change of scenery, then this property is not one to skip."
With the endless features throughout, and being only 25 minutes from Bathurst, the property allows you to enjoy the country lifestyle while still having access to town facilities.
