Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Panorama Platypi defeats Woodbridge 50-10 in Western Women's Rugby League

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated October 16 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 2:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PANORAMA PLATYPI's forward pack has taken no prisoners, putting in a massive shift to dismantle Woodbridge on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.