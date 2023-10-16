PANORAMA PLATYPI's forward pack has taken no prisoners, putting in a massive shift to dismantle Woodbridge on Sunday.
In what was the third round of the Western Women's Rugby League first grade competition, Platypi cruised to a comfortable 50-10 win in the club's first home game of the season.
Katie Kennedy, who was a part of that strong forward pack, said it was a great for the Platypi to get back to winning ways.
"It was an upset last week, so coming into today's game, we really wanted to stamp our authority and show the rest of the competition that we are here to fight and we're not going to let it slip," she said.
"We won it in the middle with our forwards.
"Our girls were so strong and so hard to tackle and I think straight from that first whistle, we wanted it."
While she didn't score, plenty of other forwards got on the score sheet including Molly Kennedy, Bek Giffin and Rhiani Rozga.
Chelsea Amone also picked up two tries from the bench, while Darcia Morrison got a double.
But one of the headline acts was Cheynoah Amone.
Amone played three games in the NRL Women's with St George Illawarra Dragons this season and on Sunday, she started from centre and bagged herself a double.
Kennedy said it was great to be back at home playing.
"Having our home crowd around us was what we really needed to get the ball rolling after last week," she said.
"We showed that we are here to go three in a row and we're keen to do it."
Being a regular Australian rules footballer - Kennedy is the captain of the Bathurst Giants - she gets worried that she'll make a cross-code mistake.
"I honestly feel like every time I get the ball, I'm so scared to pass it because I think I'm going to hand pass," she said.
"I can hand pass, I can kick left and right footed, but as soon as I get like a different ball in my hand, I feel so uncoordinated.
"It's been really good, learning new skills and playing a different game."
Thankfully, Kennedy stuck to the rugby league rules on Sunday.
In other results, Castlereagh downed Mudgee Dragons 16-12 in Coonamble and Orange Vipers thumped Lachlan 40-14 in Forbes.
Goannas had the bye.
It's that team that had the week-off that leads the competition after three rounds, while Platypi are up to second after their big win, jumping ahead of Vipers on point difference.
