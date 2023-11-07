IT TAKES a village to bring a hotel back to life, and everyone in the O'Connell village played an important role in getting the iconic pub back up and running.
This is why owners Byram and Deborah Johnston, from the JB Hospitality Group, are taking the opportunity to thank the O'Connell village at the Hotel's official opening.
The local stomping ground was reopen to the public on Friday, October 6, after two long, thirsty years for residents.
Hundreds of people headed to the local watering-hole to quench their thirst, and share in a feed, a beer, and a bit of banter.
And now, on Saturday, November 18, the pub will see a change of pace for what will be the official opening of the O'Connell Hotel, which will kick off at 11am.
Paul Toole will be there to do the honours of announcing the pubs reopening, along with several members of the Oberon Council, and the wider community.
"We know we're going to have at least a couple of hundred people there," said JB Hospitality Group communications and operations manager Nathan Johnston.
There will also be some other very important attendees.
"We're also going to have the O'Connell Public School there," Mr Johnston said.
And the hotel and the school have an important connection.
The hotel is an important stop for the school students, as it is the designated pick-up and drop-off point for bus routes.
And, earlier this year, the O'Connell Hotel was instrumental in the implementation of a 12-Seater bus, to transport students to and from school sanctioned events.
"So we're going to do a bit of a ceremony of handing over the keys to the bus," Mr Johnston said.
"We're also speaking to the school now and we're hoping that we can have the O'Connell School Band play as well, which would be very cute."
The main aim of the day is to facilitate an event designed to give back to the community.
"It's going to be more of a community focused event as opposed to a big celebration of us opening the pub," Mr Johnston said.
"We thought it would be nice for the official opening to make it a little bit more community focused, and recognising the people who were instrumental in getting the pub open and supporting us.
"It's almost like a thank you back to the community."
And the community have been supporting the Hotel ever since it's reopening in early October.
Thousands of people have made their way through the hotel doors, and the team at the O'Connell have received a lot of good feedback since opening.
"It's very busy, we've had fantastic feedback, there's been so many familiar faces rocking back in," Mr Johnston said.
"People are just grateful that it's open and they love the food, so it's been very positive."
