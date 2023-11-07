Western Advocate
Home/News/Business
Watch
Photos

O'Connell Hotel's official opening will be Saturday, November 18.

By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 7 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT TAKES a village to bring a hotel back to life, and everyone in the O'Connell village played an important role in getting the iconic pub back up and running.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.