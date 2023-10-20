PANTHERS junior rugby league players came together on Saturday, October 14 to celebrate the 2023 playing season.
The presentation, attended by players and their families, was held at Panthers Bathurst.
Players reflected on another successful season in which 285 registered players and volunteers were involved.
The club had eight teams from under six to under nine as well as six teams in the tackle competition and three teams in the league tag competition.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
A highlight of the presentation was announcing the best and fairest players from each team, as well as other major club awards.
Among the presentations made was one to Mia Higgins, who picked up the Panthers Juniors Rookie of the Year award.
Following the presentations, players enjoyed lunch and a chance to catch up.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.