STATE member Paul Toole has written to Bathurst Regional Council to suggest a specific parcel of land that he believes could help secure a $15 million greyhound racing facility for the city.
Neighbours and rivals Bathurst and Orange have been competing to be chosen to get the facility - a replacement for the Kennerson Park track at Gormans Hill that was damaged beyond repair by spring flooding last year - for months.
There has been a recent sense, though, that Orange has its neck in front in the race as it has a site - the city's former paceway - in mind.
Mr Toole recently wrote to Bathurst Regional Council urging it to fight harder for the multi-million-dollar track and centre of excellence and has now written to council again as he fears Orange is close to getting the nod.
"I have previously sent correspondence to the council about a need for an urgent meeting with all stakeholders and all councillors about putting us in the best possible position to retain the greyhound track and the industry here in Bathurst," Mr Toole told the Advocate.
"I did point out that some of the parcels of land that council offered to Greyhound Racing NSW and GBOTA [Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers Association] were deemed not suitable for a centre of excellence to be developed."
Mr Toole said he has suggested to council, "in the strongest possible terms", that "a parcel of land which could be ideal for this type of development is located in the Mount Panorama precinct and it sits directly adjacent to the Bathurst Harness Racing Club".
The Member for Bathurst said the land is owned by council and, though some of the site has been offered for the development of a go-kart track, the two could co-exist.
"It would have minimal impact on the go-karts as their days of operation are quite different to those when greyhound racing events take place on a Monday evening," he said.
"The location is highly desirable as it forms part of that sporting precinct, which includes motorsport, sporting events, harness racing, BMX and potentially the greyhound track, all in that locality."
Mayor Jess Jennings was asked about Mr Toole's letter and the Mount Panorama site when Cr Jennings was speaking to the media on Tuesday morning, October 17.
"All I'll say is that's a good suggestion, but no comment from a council perspective," he said.
Meanwhile, in response to Mr Toole urging council recently to fight harder for the greyhound racing facility, Cr Jennings told the Advocate that he was actually "one step ahead of Paul on this one".
Cr Jennings said he had organised a meeting with NSW Minister for Racing David Harris on Monday, October 16 to "reiterate Bathurst's comparative advantages" for a potential greyhound centre of excellence, among other matters.
"As I said earlier, council can't force this issue to its favour because there's many moving parts beyond council's control and there's no guarantees," Cr Jennings said.
"But for the things council can control, under previous mayor [Robert] Taylor and now under me as mayor, council continues to be proactive and strategic."
Mr Harris had been asked about the greyhound racing facility by both Orange independent MP Phil Donato and Mr Toole in recent months and had been unable to provide any specific information.
Mr Harris said at the time that it is "a commercial decision by the relevant organisations [Greyhound Racing NSW and the Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers Association] and there is sensitivities with commenting publicly about the progress of those negotiations".
That followed Mr Toole writing to Mr Harris in June about the greyhound facility and why Bathurst shouldn't be disadvantaged after the Kennerson Park track was destroyed by a natural disaster.
Mr Harris said then that the decision on the location of the venue is one for the greyhound racing industry, in consultation with stakeholders.
