City dweller: The non-touristy guide to visiting Melbourne

With its beautiful parks, lively cafes and world-class museums, Melbourne is a great destination for visitors from all over the world. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Qantas Travel.

Melbourne is the capital of the Australian state of Victoria, and it is also the second most populous city in the country. With its beautiful parks, lively cafes and world-class museums, Melbourne is a great destination for visitors from all over the world.

The city is also home to a number of iconic landmarks, including the Flinders Street Station and the Royal Botanic Gardens. If you are looking for a vibrant and cosmopolitan city to explore, then Melbourne is definitely worth a visit.

Melbourne is a vibrant, cosmopolitan city with something to offer everyone - whether you're a culture vulture, foodie or shopaholic. But if you're not careful, it's easy to get caught up in the tourist traps and miss out on the true Melbourne experience. Here's our non-touristy guide to visiting this great city.

Finding the right hotel

Melbourne's Central Business District (CBD) is the heart of the city, and there are many good reasons to stay here when you visit. For one thing, the CBD is home to some of the best restaurants, bars and shops in the city. It's also close to many of Melbourne's most popular attractions, including Federation Square, the Royal Botanic Gardens and the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

And if you're looking for somewhere to stay that's central and convenient, you'll find plenty of accommodation options in the CBD. Whether you're looking for a luxury hotel or a budget-friendly apartment, you're sure to find something to suit your needs in Melbourne's CBD.

is one of the best hotels in Melbourne CBD. The hotel is close to major attractions such as the Melbourne Aquarium, the National Gallery of Victoria and the Melbourne Arts Centre.



Pan Pacific Melbourne also has an excellent range of facilities, including a swimming pool, a fitness centre and a business centre. In addition, the hotel offers a variety of dining options, including a restaurant, a bar and a café. If you are looking for a comfortable and convenient place to stay in Melbourne, Pan Pacific Melbourne is a great option.

Start your visit in Federation Square

Federation Square is the perfect place to start your visit to Melbourne. This vibrant city hub is always abuzz with activity, from open-air concerts and film screenings to art exhibitions and markets.

Federation Square is also home to a number of cafes and restaurants, making it the perfect place to enjoy a coffee or bite to eat whilst people watching. And, when you're ready to explore beyond the square, you'll find the scenic Birrarung Marr parkland just a short walk away.



Whether you're visiting Melbourne for business or pleasure, make sure to add Federation Square to your itinerary.



Head to Queen Victoria Market

Queen Victoria Market is one of Melbourne's most iconic attractions. Located in the heart of the city, the market is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike. With more than 600 stalls, the market offers a wide variety of goods, from fresh produce to handmade souvenirs.

Visitors can wander through the stalls, sampling delicious food and enjoying the festive atmosphere. The market is also home to a number of licensed cafes and restaurants, perfect for grabbing a bite to eat after a long day of shopping. Whether you're looking for local produce or unique gifts, Queen Victoria Market is sure to have something for you.

Explore Melbourne's hidden laneways

Melbourne's hidden laneways are a great place to find unique cafés, bars and street art. Start your exploration in the CBD, where you'll find plenty of hidden gems. For example, take a stroll down Degraves Street and you'll come across charming cafes and trendy restaurants.

Or explore Centre Place, which is full of eclectic street art. If you're looking for some shopping, head to Little Collins Street, where you'll find boutique stores selling everything from clothes to homewares. So next time you're in Melbourne, be sure to venture off the beaten path and explore the city's hidden laneways.

Enjoy dinner at one of the city's many fantastic restaurants

Melbourne is renowned for its food culture, and there are plenty of options to suit every taste and budget. For a truly special dining experience, check out one of the city's many fine dining restaurants. Here you'll find creative cuisine made with the freshest ingredients, often sourced from local producers.

If you're after something more casual, there are plenty of cafes and bistros serving up delicious meals at affordable prices. Or for a real treat, why not visit one of the city's many acclaimed eateries? From cosy pubs to trendy bars, there's sure to be a restaurant that will tantalise your taste buds.

So whether you're looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you'll be spoilt for choice in Melbourne.

________