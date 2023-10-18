THE ramifications of risky gambling behaviour are being highlighted this week.
GambleAware Week runs from October 16-22 and this year's theme is "What's gambling costing you?".
This is the ideal opportunity to help those who gamble recognise when they are at risk of harm, and to provide information on practical ways to keep gambling under control.
It's also a chance to encourage people to think about their finances and really take a closer look at the costs of gambling and the potential impact it can have on our relationships, careers and wellbeing.
There are often hidden costs which can slowly creep up on gamblers before they find they're in serious trouble.
This is particularly important in the current economic environment when the ever-increasing cost of living is high on the agenda of many people.
GambleAware Week also raises the potential pitfalls of gambling and helps connect people at risk with support services.
It's important that people are able to understand and recognise when gambling could be becoming a problem by noting early indicators like changes in spending, sleep patterns, mood, or even skipping work or social activities.
Consider checking on your family, friends, customers and colleagues and ask the question, what's gambling costing you?
The good news is that there is help at hand through GambleAware and this assistance can be tailored to the needs and circumstances of an individual.
It's up to all of us to spread the responsible gambling message and there's not a better time to reflect on this than during GambleAware Week.
