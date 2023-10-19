I AM pleased to report that council has adopted my mayoral minute which was aimed at increasing council's accountability, transparency and engagement with our community.
The recommendations include that council:
These meetings are open to the general public, and media is invited to attend for the purpose of reporting on council business arising.
Increasing the opportunity for community and media engagement with council, especially on policy direction, will better inform our Bathurst community of council's policy directions, projects and actions in the past, present and future.
Issue-specific submission hearings can be held by council as part of the policy meeting procedure, which is something we've missed since COVID.
My mayoral minute also delivers a new, additional public forum as follows:
It's important to recognise that council business commonly requires major decisions to be debated and decided by councillors, with the resulting decisions commonly determining local people's livelihoods, especially with respect to development applications.
Significant financial decisions, often involving literally millions of dollars of ratepayers' money, are also decided on a regular basis and therefore I firmly believe the public forum prior to ordinary meetings should remain focused on the agenda of the night.
THANK you to our wonderful Nepalese community and president Prajesh Khadka for welcoming me to Dashain Fest 2023 at Raglan, which celebrates the victory of good over evil.
The event is a 15-day-long festival celebrated in Nepal and falls in September or October, starting from the shukla paksha (bright lunar fortnight) of the month of Ashvin and ending on purnima, the full moon.
