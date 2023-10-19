Western Advocate
It's a change for the better in terms of council's transparency | Mayor's say

By Mayor Jess Jennings
October 19 2023 - 11:00am
Mayor Jess Jennings recently attended a Nepalese community celebration.
I AM pleased to report that council has adopted my mayoral minute which was aimed at increasing council's accountability, transparency and engagement with our community.

