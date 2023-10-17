Probus Club of Bathurst president Ian Pellow and guest speaker Phoebe Rhodes from Bathurst Visitor Information Centre.

IN the lead-up to a friendship lunch on October 20 for Bathurst's five Probus clubs, the Western Advocate has been having a look at each of the city's clubs in turn. This week, it's the final instalment, the Probus Club of Bathurst.

What is a Probus club?

IT is a gathering of retired/semi-retired persons who meet regularly for:



Friendship - to meet and make new friends.

Fellowship - to join with old mates.

Fun - to have a laugh about life, and to learn new things.

It is not a service club nor does it do fundraising.

Probus Club of Bathurst 39th birthday celebration.

How does it function?

MEETINGS are typically only once-a-month for a couple of hours.

Meetings consist of a short business meeting followed by morning tea and a guest speaker.

Outside of meetings, short excursions to places of interest are often organised.

Typically there are at least two luncheons in a calendar year - a changeover luncheon and a Christmas luncheon.

The parent organisation is Probus South Pacific Ltd, located in Parramatta.



This group oversees Probus activities for the South Pacific - Australia, New Zealand, etc.



It arranges public liability insurance for all Probus clubs and informs all clubs of travel deals, interesting medical innovations and activities of other Probus clubs.



It co-ordinates the Probus world in the South Pacific, and is funded by an affiliation fee paid by all Probus clubs.

Probus Club of Bathurst bush barbecue.

What about our club?

THE Probus Club of Bathurst Inc. is a men's club. It was founded in 1984 as the first Probus club in Bathurst.



There is now another men's club, two ladies' clubs and a combined club in our town.

We meet on the first Wednesday of each month at Panthers Club in Bathurst. Meeting time is 10am.

Our members are from all walks of life: professional people, farmers, engineers, tradespeople, large business owners, small business owners, teachers, bankers.



New members are always welcome, and a typical ice-breaker is to come to a monthly meeting as a guest of a member in order to obtain a feel for the Probus movement.



Alternatively, ring the secretary Mike O'Neill on 6332 2064 and a member will be assigned as your host at a monthly meeting.

For those who decide to join, there is a one-off joining fee of $35, which covers the cost of a club name badge and a Probus lapel pin.



There is also an annual fee of $40, which covers affiliation with Probus South Pacific Ltd., a digital newspaper on Probus and other matters, public liability insurance for all Probus activities, and our own club administrative costs.



Members pay a $6 fee at the start of each monthly meeting, and this covers the cost of a morning tea with scones, jam and cream, which is provided by Panthers Club.

Guest speakers are from all walks of life: health, education, community service, sport, business, financial matters ...

Our founding president was the late Alex Bedwell, a partner in the well-known Bathurst produce firm.

