SOME of Bathurst's leading paddlers made the trek to South Australia to battle it out against some of the best from around the country.
The Bathurst Pan Dragon Club sent 11 club members to Adelaide to compete in the Australian Masters Games on October 13-14, to be a part of a 'Kombo' team.
The 'Kombo' team was made up of 43 paddlers from across the Western dragon boat community.
The team competed in over 141 races against crews from around Australia in three age groups.
"Whilst the team was competitive in many races the squad did not bring home any medals," team coach Deb Clarke said.
"A special thank you to managers Jen and Caitlin Waldron for their efforts in organising the crews for the races."
If you're interested in giving dragon boating a go, email pandragons.website@gmail.com
As well as Bathurst, there's dragon boat clubs in Lithgow, Mudgee, Orange, Parkes and Dubbo all having clubs.
