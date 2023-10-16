Western Advocate
Gulgong Terriers win 2023 Clayton Cup

By Bryson Luff
Updated October 17 2023 - 10:03am, first published 10:02am
Just four clubs from the mighty Western Division across almost 90 years of history have held aloft the Clayton Cup.

