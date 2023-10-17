AFTER two gruelling days of football, fives winners have been crowned at the inaugural Summer 6s.
Organised by Eglinton District Football Club, over 300 players contested the open men's, open's women's, over 35s, under 13s-16s and under 9s-12s competitions.
Games were played at Proctor Park on both Saturday and Sunday, with $54 Each taking out the open men's competition.
The team was amply named, with $54 being the amount each player would take home if they won the competition.
The team, featuring a host of Panorama FC players, won the final 4-3 against a team of Eglinton players.
Steve Long, a Western Premier League player for the Goats, scored two goals, while Jayden Staatz and Dylan White got one each.
Jamie Browne scored a double for Eglinton, with Angus Daymond scored the other.
The team hasn't spent its money yet, but it's believed they will spend it on a round of cold beverages the next time they're out.
Honours went to the Leftovers in the open women's competition, a team made-up of Abercrombie FC players.
The team name comes from the fact that the players - who featured in the Bathurst District Football women's premier league competition - were the leftovers of a number of teams and they scrabbled together to form a side for the 2023 winter season.
In over 35s competition, Eglinton defeated Churches Blue 4-2.
In the two junior age groups, Collegians downed Eglinton 7-2 in the 13s-16s, while Eglinton came out on top in the 9s-12s against Footy Is Life 3-1.
