ALWAYS a showpiece of the Cowra Regional Art Gallery calendar, the annual Calleen Art Award is an acquisitive painting prize worth $25,000 that is open to artists across Australia.
This year's winner is Canberra-based artist Marie Hagerty for her painting Ritual Habitual 2, 2023, acrylic and oil on canvas.
The announcement took place in conjunction with the launch of the Calleen Art Award 2023 finalists' exhibition on Saturday night, October 7, with 90 visitors present, including many of the 57 finalists.
Of the winning work, judge Kon Gouriotis, curator, art writer and editor of the magazine Artist Profile, said the work has "presence".
"It is a bold and raw painting. A painting that is both confident and vulnerable," he said.
"It has a rich dialogue with the classics and moderns without announcing it. The poetic ambiguity between the figurative and non-figurative kept my attention, as did the painting's play with space and time.
"Ritual Habitual 2 by Marie Hagerty will make an outstanding contribution to the Cowra Regional Art Gallery collection."
The Calleen Art Award was founded by Cowra art patron and collector Patricia Fagan in 1977 as a progressive acquisitive art award with the aim to foster creativity and excellence in the visual arts and enhance the cultural life of Cowra and the surrounding region.
The exhibition will continue to Sunday, November 19 at the Cowra Regional Art Gallery, 77 Darling Street, Cowra.
It is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm and Sunday from 10am to 2pm. Admission is free.
THE Kandos-based contemporary art festival Cementa is proud to welcome Attunga-based Wiradyuri artist Jodie Herden and Barkindji/Malyangapa man David Doyle, based in Broken Hill, to the newly formed First Nations Curatorium.
David and Jodie will join Cementa's established First Nations curator Jo Albany to form a collective curatorial team that will deliver the First Nations program for Cementa24.
"We are excited to support this amazing team in their work to create a self-determined First Nations program and to build cultural leadership in regional NSW," Cementa said at the announcement.
The Cementa First Nations Curatorium was conceived by Cementa board member, Wiradyuri artist Aleshia Lonsdale, and is delivered in partnership with Arts OutWest.
Cementa24 will be happening from September 19 to 22, 2024 in Kandos, NSW.
The event has become one of Australia's most respected and exciting contemporary art offerings.
WHEN the Out West Piano Fest returns to Blackdown Farm at Bathurst from October 27-29, one of the best ways to be there will be as a volunteer.
Volunteer roles include program sellers, cloak room attendants, ticket marshals, runners and car park attendants, servers and welcome hosts.
More information and the application form are on the Arts OutWest website.
There are also special locals-only tickets soon to be available. See the Out West Piano Fest website.
ORANGE'S Peisley Street Gallery has South, a photographic exhibition by Sarah Spagnolo and Kyle Manning.
Wayout Artspace in Kandos has the confronting group exhibition There Is No Lead Mine Here by the Lawson Creek Arts Fellowship.
Sculptures in the Garden continues at Rosby Wines, Mudgee.
And the kids at Canowindra Public School will show their talents in Look At Me from Friday, October 20 to Sunday, October 22 at Perennialle Plants, Canowindra.
On the music front, Orange Regional Conservatorium will host the Big Brass Blast Festival from Friday, October 20 to Sunday, October 22.
The Sydney Male Choir will be at The Prince Of Wales Opera House, Gulgong from Friday, October 20 at 7pm and then Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Orange on Sunday, October 22 at 2pm.
Mudgee Performing Arts will present Aussie theatre classic The Summer Of The Seventeenth Doll this weekend at Mudgee Town Hall.
Carillon Junior Theatrical Society will bring you two classics, Aladdin Kids and Singin in the Rain Jr, from October 21-24 at BMEC.
Music at Mt David will return near Oberon on Saturday, October 21 at 2.30pm.
And Footloose wraps up Sunday at Orange Civic Theatre.
There are lots more exhibitions, music and other arts under What's On on the Arts OutWest website.
THERE are still a few spots in Arts OutWest's free creative industries workshops next week: Talking About Your Website (Tuesday, October 24, 9.30am to 11.30am at Molong RSL) is full of tips for making your website great; Helping Hands (Tuesday, October 24, 1pm to 3pm at Club Forbes) is about funding and keeping volunteers. Book via the Arts OutWest website.
