Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Fire east of Gulgong now under control after burning 744 hectares

By Staff Reporters
October 17 2023 - 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Multiple fire fighting crews from across Orange have helped bring one of the state's biggest bushfires back under control after a long fight on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.