VERITAS House is urgently searching for new foster carers to join the organisation and help change the lives of kids needing a home.
The industry, which provides a safe and supportive home environment for children who can no longer live with their families, is currently experiencing a serious shortage of carers due to the increased cost of living.
And sadly, there's no shortage of kids needing a place to call home.
Veritas House Bathurst business development manager Tina Gallagher said foster carers can make a huge impact on the lives of the young people needing a home, and the organisation is urgently looking for more carers.
"The rising cost of living has prompted a decline in the number of foster carers across Australia," she said.
"Veritas House is urgently looking for carers who are able to open their homes and hearts to assist children in need of a secure, safe and supportive home environment.
"This allows children and young people to feel comfortable and supported, so they can grow and develop in a happy and healthy way."
Veritas House is one of the largest providers for foster care and youth homelessness in the region, with almost 80 households in the Central West part of the Veritas foster care team.
While more than 90 children are living with foster carers throughout the Central West, there's still a number of young people seeking placement.
And this is why Veritas House is putting out the call to anyone interested in becoming a foster carer and providing a child in need with a home.
Ms Gallagher said Veritas is also recruiting case workers for the Permanency Support Program, which provides tailored services to vulnerable children so they can grow up in stable, secure and loving homes.
Anyone interested in becoming a foster carer, or joining the Veritas House team as a case worker, is encouraged to visit the organisation's website or contact the Foster Care Recruitment Office on 1300 011 973.
