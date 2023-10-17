THE fight between Bathurst and Orange to secure the greyhound racing Centre of Excellence is continuing, with mayor Jess Jennings engaging the Minister for Racing to bolster the city's case.
The meeting between the two occurred the day before Orange City Council is set to vote on a proposal from the NSW Greyhound Breeders Owners and Trainers Association (GBOTA) understood to be about approving construction at the abandoned Highland's Paceway.
It has many believing Orange will become home to the Centre of Excellence, but Cr Jennings thinks it is far from a done deal.
That opinion was reinforced by the discussions he had with Racing Minister David Harris on October 16.
"I just got a sense of where this project's been in the past and an understanding of where it's going to go in the future, but in that understanding it's very clear that it's a Greyhound [Racing] NSW decision, so presumably it comes down to their board deciding," Cr Jennings said said.
"They also do have a new board - new board members and a new chair - so where they're up to in terms of making this decision is not actually clear and I'm not sure that it's clear as to what the timeline will be for making that decision."
He maintains there are more advantages to building in Bathurst compared to Orange, including its other excellent sporting facilities.
Bathurst is also home to the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission, which strengthens the argument for a Centre of Excellence being built there.
"To have the Centre of Excellence here would obviously complement that and there's probably some synergies, the fact that they're only a couple of blocks, potentially, away from each other if it was based in Bathurst," Cr Jennings said.
"I think that's actually another advantage Bathurst has.
"And there's no secret, I guess, that the greyhound industry has gone through some tough times over the last sort of five or six years, and a Centre of Excellence is a way of protecting their reputation and making sure that they're a viable sport, sustainable sport into the future, and having it all based in one location, like Bathurst, offers that opportunity."
If Orange receives the Centre of Excellence after its vote on Tuesday, October 17, Cr Jennings said he'll be keen to get in touch and find out more about the proposal and what led to the decision.
