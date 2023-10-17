THERE'LL be no rest for Ethan Madden during these Christmas holidays, with the talented Bathurst footballer selected to train-on with a famous Sydney club.
The 16-year-old Bathurst High Campus student has been selected in North Sydney Bears' summer squad for the upcoming 2024 Harold Matthews Cup season.
Madden will be solely focused on putting his best foot forward in training to impress selectors and make the final cut for the under 17s squad.
"It's the first time I've been properly involved with a Sydney club like this," he said.
"It'll be pretty good to play with a foundation club, with a lot of history."
Earlier this year Madden was invited to play with the North Sydney Bears Academy squad in a match against the Sydney Roosters.
The forward was also the only Bathurst player in this year's Western Rams under 16s side that competed in the Andrew Johns Cup.
The young forward was used off the bench, where he and his Rams teammates finishing with a two and three record.
But because of he's call-up into the North Sydney summer squad, he won't be playing Rams in 2024.
His summer training starts with Norths on Thursday, October 26, and he'll have to travel to Sydney three times a week to play.
While there's no other Western boys in the Bears train-on squad, there's a few others notable players.
"There's a fella from the Gold Coast, he came down and trialled and made it," he said.
"Nathan Hindmarsh's son is in the team and in the SG Ball team, there's a Lithgow boy Talon Egan in the squad."
Madden said it would be mean a lot if he was to make the final cut for the Norths squad.
"I guess it's every footy player's dream to reach this level, to play quick, hard footy," he said.
"If I was to make it to the NRL, it would mean a lot."
Madden is usually a front rower but throughout the past couple of years, he's also played a bit of second row and lock.
The St Pat's junior will still be playing with his club in 2024 in the under 18s.
North Sydney's final Harold Matthews Cup squad is expected to be announced early next year.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.