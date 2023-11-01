SOMETIMES it isn't Santa who is delivering goodies under the Christmas tree during the festive season, and instead, it's local charitable organisations.
2023 has been a year full of rising costs for all Australians - interest rate rises, electricity increases and petrol price increases have led to a cost-of-living crisis.
And Christmas comes with an additional set of challenges, with families having to decide whether to buy food for a festive feast, or to purchase presents for their nearest and dearest.
But thanks to HopeCare, Anglicare and Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS), the Christmas burden can be eased, as the organisations have teamed up over the festive season.
They will be delivering Christmas Care Hampers to those in need in the community.
There are 700 hampers to be given out to those doing it tough in the region, and according to HopeCare senior manager Cheryl Blackwell, Christmas can bring a variety of hardship.
"The cost of living is certainly biting people, and a lot of people are certainly in need of food, particularly around Christmas when everything closes down," Ms Blackwell said.
Registration to receive a hamper opened on October 1, and in the weeks since, more than 100 people have already applied.
Though Ms Blackwell said this was on par with recent years, she said they were expecting high volumes of registrations closer to the closing date on November 24.
"Often people don't register until the last minute, so it's hard to know where we're tracking, but certainly it's flowing steadily," she said.
And there is no doubt that all 700 hampers will be claimed, as HopeCare has seen an inundation of people utilising their services this year.
"We're just finding that so many people are just in need," Ms Blackwell said.
And the hampers are just another way to give to those who are struggling, and a way to spread Christmas cheer.
The hampers contain a variety of festive staples, as well as other necessary food items to make it through the silly season.
"The hamper will have things like a ham in it, it will have some veggies, it'll have some lollies, some chips, festive food like Christmas pudding and Christmas cake and custard and jellies.
"And all of those traditional Christmassy things so they don't have to miss out on Christmas.
"We always put a Christmas card in there as well because some families don't even get Christmas cards."
Those requiring a hamper are welcome to call or visit either the HopeCare, Anglicare, or BUSS centres.
There is no specific eligibility criteria, though once registered, applicants will be entered into a central database so that there are no double-ups with requests.
Once registered, a digital or print pick up slip will be provided, which will act as a hamper ticket on the day of pick up, which will be announced closer to Christmas.
The hampers are also delivered in collaboration with a variety of Bathurst churches, and thanks to sponsorship from Wattle Tree House and Octec.
