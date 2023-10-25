AMAR Singh was a relaxed man as he mingled among Probus members at a recent morning function.
For one thing, he'd just given an address about his work with the charity Turbans 4 Australia and his honour at winning one of the Australian of the Year Awards announced in Canberra back in January.
But the former truckie also enjoys getting out of the big smoke and appreciates a rural scene.
"I think every time you get out of Sydney, mate, it's always a beautiful sight," he said.
"To come through the mountains and see the beautiful slopes and valleys - amazing."
Mr Singh - who is the current Australian of the Year Awards Local Hero - is the president and founder of Turbans 4 Australia, which he says he set up after facing negativity and fear because of the way he looked.
Helping those in need regardless of their race, religion, ethnicity, or social status, the charity aims to show Australians that Sikhs are people who can be turned to in times of need.
Mr Singh has recently been on a 29,000-kilometre trip around the nation in support of the Voice to Parliament, but said he was happy to tack on a much smaller journey to Bathurst to speak to Probus members.
"Our local Sikh community had been talking to the Probus club [Bathurst Combined Probus Club]," he said.
"And it's great to see them getting localised. Getting on with local things.
"And that's why I honoured their invitation and came out. Nothing pleases me more than seeing migrants making homes in regional [Australia] and wherever they're living. To call that town their home, that's beautiful."
Mr Singh talked to the Bathurst Combined Probus Club members about the importance of volunteering and getting involved in the community.
"Because that's the only way you can really make a change and make a difference for everyone in the community," he said.
"It's very important to take ownership of your local society."
He said life had "gone a bit crazy, in a good way" since his Local Hero award.
"I'm doing a lot of public speaking. Talks and travel.
"I'm also doing something that I love and something that started out as a bad experience has now turned into a beautiful journey that's honoured and welcomed by thousands and thousands around Australia."
