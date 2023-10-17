Western Advocate
Lovepreet Singh Bhullar, 27, jailed for string of driving offences

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
October 17 2023 - 3:30pm
Court file image
Court file image

After faking his heavy vehicle log, driving while disqualified and with drugs in his system, a truck driver has landed himself behind bars.

