After faking his heavy vehicle log, driving while disqualified and with drugs in his system, a truck driver has landed himself behind bars.
Lovepreet Singh Bhullar, 27, of Nullabor Crescent, North Lakes Queensland, pleaded guilty via jail video link for drive vehicle illicit drug present in blood, make false or misleading entry in work record and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, October 11.
According to documents tendered to the court, police were patrolling Gilgandra when they saw a truck of interest stopped near Silver Oaks Motel.
Police watched the truck move on after 15 minutes and decided to do a roadside breath test.
Police told Bhullar the reason for stopping the truck and asked to see his driver's licence.
They performed the roadside breath test which came back with a negative result.
Checks on Bhullar's licence showed it had been disqualified by Liverpool Local Court.
Police requested Bhullar also provide his national heavy vehicle work diary.
Checks of the diary showed that Bhullar entered incorrect start date entries.
On this particular day, Bhullar had marked his driving start time as 9.45am but police had stopped him at 9.30am.
The police told Bhullar they saw him stopped in the truck at 9.10am and that he had entered the incorrect times in his log as well as incorrect work dates.
Bhullar was subjected to a drug test which returned a positive result for methamphetamine.
He was arrested and taken to Gilgandra Police Station at 10.15am for a second drug test, which also returned a positive result.
When Bhullar was asked about his drug use he said, "I took some one or two days ago".
Bhullar's solicitor Scott Affleck told the court his client had come to Australia in 2017 to work and had never used drugs before but got caught up in the wrong crowd.
Magistrate Garry Wilson said Bhullar's offending was "serious and repeated".
Bhullar was sentenced to two months in jail and disqualified from having a driver's licence for 12 months.
