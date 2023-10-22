Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst Business Chamber, Kelso Electrical donate $6400 to Housing Plus

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
October 22 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maryam Solaymanpour and Libby Sattler from Housing Plus, Brad Schumacher from Kelso Electrical and Bathurst Business Chamber president Paul Jones, treasurer Nathan Pearce and secretary Jonty Boshier.
Maryam Solaymanpour and Libby Sattler from Housing Plus, Brad Schumacher from Kelso Electrical and Bathurst Business Chamber president Paul Jones, treasurer Nathan Pearce and secretary Jonty Boshier.

CLEAN sheets, a toaster and kettle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.