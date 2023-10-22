CLEAN sheets, a toaster and kettle.
Basic items for some, but also ones which carry significance for others, notably women and children escaping family violence.
And thanks to the generosity of the Bathurst business community, some of our most vulnerable families will now have access to these necessities as they transition to a life free from domestic violence.
The Bathurst Business Chamber, in collaboration with Kelso Electrical, donated $6400 to Housing Plus this week to help support families living at the recently opened Orchard Bathurst, a safe haven and shelter for women and their children.
The money was raised through live auctions held during the 2023 Carillon Business Awards earlier in the year.
Chamber president Paul Jones said he hopes the contribution will make a significant impact on the lives of women seeking refuge at the facility.
Libby Sattler, team leader of Housing Plus' homelessness and housing services, said that the Orchard helps women regain their independence as well as providing refuge.
She said the donation would be life-changing for women utilising the service as they transition into living life without violence.
"This support ensures that these women are equipped with the essentials they need to make a fresh start, allowing them to rebuild their lives with dignity and confidence," she said.
"It is not just a financial contribution; it's a promise of a better future."
She said the funds will be used to fit out the units.
Among the items required are new cushions, sheets, pots and pans, towels and other items, which will make the units homely for the mums and their kids.
How long each family stays in the shelter depends on their circumstances. Some are shorter stays, some are longer, with the safety of the mum and her children absolutely paramount.
"They stay until we can find safe and secure accommodation. They stay as long as is needed, to make sure they are supported," Ms Sattler said.
She said the donation received, and the services provided, are life-changing for these women.
In Orange, where the Orchard has been opened longer, women who have used the service have gone on to settle their family, find work and live independent lives.
And while the Bathurst shelter only opened a few months ago, it is already at capacity and supporting women in their transition process.
"It was at capacity in the first few days," Ms Sattler said.
"So we're currently fundraising because we're fitting out more units in Bathurst. There are five units at the Orchard in Bathurst and we are constructing three more.
"We're always fundraising to build more again.
"I don't think we have a conceivable number where we could exceed capacity."
Ms Sattler said Housing Plus is also building similar units in Dubbo and Mudgee as demand for the services grows.
She thanked the Bathurst Business Chamber and Kelso Electrical for their support in helping empower women and children live lives free from domestic and family violence.
"We are really, really grateful for their support," she said.
"We're always looking for more business sponsors and fundraising activities, so if anyone would like to get involved, they can contact us.
"We have a fundraising committee which support the Orchard and we are always looking for new members."
