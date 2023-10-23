BATHURST Combined Probus Club members welcomed guest speaker Amar Singh to their recent meeting.
Mr Singh, the president and founder of charity Turbans 4 Australia, was named Australia's Local Hero at the Australian of the Year Awards announced in Canberra in January.
He spoke to the Probus members about the importance of volunteering and getting involved in the community as well as the work done by Turbans 4 Australia, which aims to help those in need regardless of their race, religion, ethnicity or social status.
His appearance at the Bathurst meeting came through the efforts of Combined Probus Club member Stuart Pearson and Sukhwinder Deol, the owner of Saffron Indian Restaurant and a local Sikh community identity.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.