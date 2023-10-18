IT'S a big summer ahead for three Bathurst boys fighting for a place in the region's best under 18s rugby league team.
Logan Constable, Regan Stait and Anthony Driver have all been selected in Shane Rodney's Western Rams train-on squad for the upcoming Laurie Daley Cup campaign in 2024.
While they've been named in the train-on squad, that's not necessarily a guarantee to make the final cut, with the almost 40-odd players to be cut back to about 20.
Driver, who plays his junior footy with St Pat's, believes his a good chance of being selected.
"I'm one of the biggest boys there and I'm pretty sporty, keeping my fitness up," he said.
"We'll have an introduction day on November 4 and then throughout the rest of the month, we have some more training," he said.
"We'll also have some combined training sessions that includes the Andrew Johns [under 16s] squad, bringing everyone together.
"Then we'll have a few trial games against other regions and then, if we get selected, we'll start competitions."
With Rodney, a former premiership winner with Penrith and Manly, at the helm of the 18s squad, Driver believes it'll be an amazing opportunity to learn and grow as a footballer.
"He's got a strong coaching ability," he said.
"He's coached a team that won the 18s this year, that being Orange Hawks.
"I'll listen in and take advice and see how we go."
It's only Driver's third year playing rugby league, having played a number of sports beforehand including soccer, Australian rules football and swimming.
"It was kind of a battle with my mum to let me play, but I got in and started playing and I'm enjoying it," he said.
"Here we are now."
Constable, who usually plays fullback, was in the under 16s squad earlier this year, but did play a few games up into the under 18s.
He described the opportunity to be picked in the train-on squad as "good" and said he's "excited" about what lies ahead.
Constable, Driver and Stait all play their junior football with St Pat's.
Constable played 16s in 2023, while Driver and Stait were in the 18s squad.
Earlier this month, Rodney told ACM that the Rams were determined to improve on last season's outing which saw them win two and lose three games.
"There were a lot of new faces to the trials and there were a few standouts which came from a mixture of younger and older boys all putting their hands up for selection which was great," he said.
"I am optimistic about the season ahead. I don't want to put too much expectation on the group but I will be making sure we're prepared well to give ourselves every chance of competing and having a good year."
The 2024 Laurie Daley Cup will likely begin in February with a draw yet to be finalised.
