The life of Bathurst's beloved Francie Morris began in a different era, one that most people today have only seen in movies.
Back when the gas lights lining the streets were manually lit as the evening crept in and when bread was dropped off by horse and cart.
Back before television and even radio were around, the sources of entertainment were family trips to the river and a game of cards.
Even back before sliced bread was introduced, they were the days Francie Morris looked back on fondly up until her amazing 106-year life came to an end on Saturday, October 14, 2023.
Frances Patricia White was born on July 12, 1917, and grew up in the family home on Rocket Street, Bathurst.
One of 10 children to parents William and Annie White, Mrs Morris grew up during a time when there was no electricity in the home, the milk and bread were delivered daily by horse and cart and picnics by the river at Abercrombie always provided lots of laughs.
When radio was introduced, the White family was one of the first in their street to buy one and the neighbours would gather in her family's home on Melbourne Cup day to listen to the race.
Old time dances were another form of entertainment and something Mrs Morris did with her parents regularly.
It was at a dance at the young age of 15 where she met her husband to be, Arthur, who knew then and there he'd found the young lady he'd marry.
Only a few days after the dance, he turned up at the family's doorstep with a giant bunch of flowers and the impressive bouquet was the catalyst for a beautiful marriage.
Though Mr Morris wanted to get married after the first date, the young couple courted for eight years before becoming husband and wife on October 16, 1941 at the Catholic Presbytery.
Despite things not going quite to plan, with the priest fainting half way through the ceremony and leaving everyone waiting until he came around, the couple enjoyed 34 wonderful years of marriage until Mr Morris' death in April 1976.
The newlyweds eventually built a house on Vittoria Street, where Mrs Morris lived up until the final few weeks of her life.
Mrs Morris always kept herself busy, between work, sporting and social commitments. From 18 to 24 years of age she worked at the local candy store next to the theatre - which is now Pantano's Bar and Grill.
Then, a little later in life she worked at the local bakery when sliced bread was introduced.
She used to start work early, wrapping the bread in greaseproof paper and have it ready for delivery that day.
Mrs Morris always had a love for sport, with tennis and golf being her two passions.
She played golf for 54 years and continued to attend the Bathurst Golf Club for social outings where she had lunch and played cards with her friends, even at 106 years of age.
In addition to competing out on the course, Mrs Morris was also a committee member for 22 years, where she held various roles including president, vice president and secretary all at various stages.
Her significant involvement with the club was acknowledged on her 100th birthday, when a section of the clubhouse was named in her honour - the Francie Morris Room.
Having lived a long life in the same town, Mrs Morris was loved by many.
In 2015 she was named a Bathurst Living Legend - and had earned the title in every sense of the word.
Enjoying life and creating memories were important to Mrs Morris and she did so right up until she died at St Catherine's Catholic Healthcare Bathurst, by maintaining her sense of humour and quick-wit until the end.
Mrs Morris will always be remembered as a happy, loving and caring lady who lived life to the fullest.
Not many people can say they received a letter from Queen Elizabeth II and also King Charles III, but Mrs Morris could.
Not many people can use the phrase, 'the best thing since sliced bread' and fully understand the meaning of the statement, but Mrs Morris could.
And not many people can say they lived a full and happy 106-year life, but Mrs Morris certainly did.
