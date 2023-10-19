SHE'S an affectionate ball of energy, and all she's looking for is her forever home.
Meet Lottie, a cattle dog-cross who has spent 150 days living at Bathurst pound.
This sweet-natured girl, estimated to be just under two years old, is currently the longest-staying resident of the pound after she was found roaming the streets in May, 2023.
While the staff love her and are doing what they can to make her days enjoyable, they know that living at the pound is no life for a dog at all.
She spends most of her time in a cage alongside other strays, and when she goes outside for exercise, she has to remain on a leash.
To see Lottie still at the pound after almost five months is heartbreaking, Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC) coordinator Katrina Nelson said.
"It's cruel, it's heartbreaking, because you can see the potential," she said.
"But, we as animal attendants, are the only ones who see that potential because you can't gauge the animal's personality just by a photo.
"We see them every day and we see how they change every day. She hasn't lost her manners."
They desperately want to find Lottie the perfect home.
She loves people, whether they're old friends or new, and would be best suited to a household where she's the only dog.
She would come to her new home already microchipped and up-to-date with her vaccinations, and the pound can arrange to have her desexed if that is what her new owner would like.
Lottie also knows a few basic skills, including how to sit and shake on command.
There are plenty of opportunities to meet Lottie to see if she is the right fit for your family.
Anyone interested just needs to contact the pound on 6333 6190, and the staff will take care of the rest.
Rehoming animals is a huge priority for them and, if Lottie is not the right fit, there are plenty of other animals looking for a home who might be.
"Otherwise, this is their life," Ms Nelson said.
