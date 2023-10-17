Last weekend's round five matches was full of champagne tennis.
The Gunners fired all the shots in their brilliant victory and have firmed into hot favourites to take out this year's Bathurst RSL Club spring competition.
The Gunners side of Matt Tree, Kurt Booth, Brian Dwyer, Caterina Stafford and Stacey Markwick showed no mercy, defeating a depleted Horsman outfit of Andrew Tree, Leo Meares, Sebastian Honeyman, Paul Clancy and Joe Camilleri 11 sets to one, 71 games to 34.
Four of the five players for the winning Gunners side won all of their four sets.
Matt Tree was electrifying with his powerful style of tennis doing the damage in his 6-3, 6-2, 7-5, 7-5 sets wins.
Gunners captain Kurt Booth looked to be in cruise control as he carved up his opponents in his 6-3, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3 sets wins.
Brian Dwyer proves that boot camp does pay dividends as he too looked sharp and totally focused in his 6-2, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 sets wins.
Catarina Stafford turned back the clock playing some good quality tennis in her 6-2, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 sets wins.
The second match saw Slugger Bullock's Bingo Ladies side of Harry Brown, Sarah Tree, Colin Whitchurch and Jim Geyer win a close encounter over the Diggers side of Jason Molkentin, David Smith, Harry Dang, Kath Wilkinson and James Meares seven sets to five, 64 games to 60.
In concluding I like to thank all the Eglinton players for there condolence messages they sent me on the passing last Saturday of my 106-year-old auntie Francie Morris. Thank you guys so much. Good Hitting.
