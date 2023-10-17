Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Eglinton spectators treated to champagne tennis

By John Bullock
October 18 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last weekend's round five matches was full of champagne tennis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.