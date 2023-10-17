TYPICAL National Party with their mischievous media release regarding the abysmal representations by the federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee.
Since our local federal member left the National Party, the groundswell has been very positive.
For those who live in glass houses, those who live in the Canberra bubble, to tell us that our federal member has abandoned his constituents in Calare is outrageous.
Is it a fact that the federal member attended the Eugowra township when it flooded and there was loss of life?
Is it a fact that he was the only politician to help the Hill End/Sallys Flat fire and to work tirelessly in getting emergency relief for these farmers and small business owners?
When Mr Gee was a minister, he worked tirelessly for our war veterans and their problems.
Mr Gee supported the yes vote, as I did, along with four million other Australians.
I do not think anyone could have picked the final vote.
The referendum asked a question: to vote yes or no.
One would have thought that we were in election mode with a two-page advertising spread by the Nationals in the Orange City Life.
The people's choice is Andrew Gee.
