There's not many things better than a good pub feed in a country town.
At least that's what cousins Joe Bishop and Luke Symonds will be banking on after purchasing the Neville Hotel for half-a-million dollars.
The builders from Sydney were working and staying in nearby Mandurama when they both caught wind that the pub was up for sale.
"We drove down there to have a quick look and couldn't believe how cool it was. It was the perfect project," Mr Symonds said.
Not ones to rush into things, they did their research on the hotel which had been closed for nearly four years.
But after speaking to Blayney Shire Council, the pair were determined to make it theirs.
"We heard it was a heritage building and that was another thing that got us over the line because we like restoring things and have done a few projects around Paddington," Mr Symonds added.
"We were blown away by how cool the whole property was. We had a few ideas straight away of how we could make it better."
With a few other potential buyers sniffing around, they put down a deposit as soon as possible and officially became owners of a country pub less than an hour away from Orange, Bathurst and Cowra.
This will be the first pub the pair have ever owned and they've made sure to heed the advice of those who know the Neville Hotel best.
"Because we've been going out there each weekend getting it ready, all the locals have been dropping in to tell us what they want. We'll be keeping it a country pub," Mr Symonds said.
"Seeing how excited the locals are has been good too. They want their pub back."
Although the food and drink will remain the same, there will be one main point of difference in the hotel's revival.
"Make it more family friendly, not just a pub for the guys to sit out the front," the co-owner added.
A major way they'll be trying to achieve this is by creating a beer garden out the back.
With the plan to re-open on November 10 as to coincide with the Neville Show, the pair know they've got their work cut out to get it ready in time.
Above all else, Mr Symonds just wants to create a place people are excited to experience.
"We want them to feel like it's their pub, not ours," Mr Symonds said of the township.
"We don't want to come in and turn it into somewhere nobody wants to go."
