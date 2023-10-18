Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

GBOTA's Daniel Weizman gives update on Bathurst's bid for track

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated October 18 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole has suggested a parcel of land in the Mount Panorama precinct (right) "would be ideal" for a greyhound racing development in the region.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole has suggested a parcel of land in the Mount Panorama precinct (right) "would be ideal" for a greyhound racing development in the region.

THE interim CEO of the greyhound racing body that will decide where a new track and centre of excellence is built in the region says Bathurst is "not off the table", but Orange is ahead in the race to secure the $15 million development.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.