HIS LOVE of trains started like many others - watching Thomas the Tank Engine as a child - and now Ryan Banks has gone around the tracks and come full circle as a volunteer for the Zig Zag Railway.
On October 21, Mr Banks will be a part of history, as he will be working the trains and the tracks when the Zig Zag Railway celebrates its grand reopening.
It's been more than a decade in the making, with the iconic railway closing in 2012 due to safety issues and financial constraints.
And during the years of its closure, the railway has undergone a necessary face-lift, and all will be unveiled at the event, which will coincide with the railway's 154th birthday.
There will be plenty of ways to celebrate the momentous occasion.
Markets and music, beverages from breweries, sausages sandwiches, and 'taster' trips on the trains will all be available on the day.
These taster rides will allow attendees to take a quick, 45-minute trip on either the familiar Zig Zag steam engine, or a beautifully restored diesel engine, all at a discounted rate.
And there to assist with it all, will be Bathurst's Mr Banks.
Mr Banks said that the weekend will be very different to what he usually does as a volunteer at the Zig Zag Railway.
He will be in the drivers' seat, transporting train enthusiasts down the hills and around the bends of the Blue Mountains.
He has been volunteering there for more than six years, and in that time has learnt "almost everything" there is to know about steam trains, and the legendary locomotives.
"I pretty much do everything up there, all the operational roles I have been qualified in, and at the moment I am undergoing driver roles," he said.
"I also do a lot of volunteer work days and just general maintenance of buildings and land."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"I just always had this obsession from when I was a kid, with Thomas and what not. Mum was always saying that I knew Thomas word for word from different episodes," he said.
Mr Banks spent his childhood building tracks and playing trains, and now, as an adult, he spends his spare time in much the same way, just on a larger scale.
During the week, he works full time as a detailer, designing frames and trusses for homes.
"And then for a bit of relief on the weekends, I go to Zig Zag and play with trains," he said.
During his time as a volunteer, Mr Banks said that he has made many fond memories, and many friends.
And though he hopes to continue volunteering for many years to come, he thinks the grand reopening of Zig Zag might be a volunteering highlight.
Tickets to the event are available online, at https://zigzagrailway.com.au/celebrate-the-grand-reopening-of-the-famous-zig-zag-railway/
