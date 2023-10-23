MOST visitors to Bathurst head to the Mount for its famously towering track.
Country music star Jason Owen, however, has been drawn to the city's landmark for a different reason.
"Growing up in the Central West, I've been lucky enough to spend a lot of time in Bathurst playing sport as a kid and also shooting clay targets at Mount Panorama," he said ahead of his latest tour coming this way.
"Bathurst has one of the best clay target clubs with the most incredible views.
"I don't get a lot of time to do much shooting anymore, but I'd love to get back to the Bathurst Clay Target Club again very soon."
Owen - who grew up in the village of Albert, west of Dubbo, which is well-known for the evocatively named Rabbit Trap Hotel - set off on his Hits From Home tour on September 29 and has since put Port Macquarie, Tuncurry, Dubbo and Cessnock performances under his belt.
He will play at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre this Saturday, October 28.
The tour is described as being inspired by the video clips of popular songs that Owen started recording in the spare room in his house - and which, once he started posting them to his social media channels, accumulated millions of views.
The former X-Factor runner-up said he is fortunate to "have such a loyal fan base and quite a few fans are from Bathurst".
"This tour's been really well-received and the Bathurst show will be our last night," he said.
"It's going to be fantastic to end the tour on a high note."
And in terms of his plans while he is in the city?
"This time around we have a new band joining us on stage and for a few of them it's their first time visiting Bathurst," he said.
"I'm really looking forward to showing them around the town and also doing a lap with them around Mount Panorama."
Owen's tour is timely as October is Mental Health Month, which is a cause close to his heart.
YOU never know what a visiting author, musician or singer might say when they are asked if they have a memory of - or association with - Bathurst or the region.
Here are a few:
The Waifs' guitarist and vocalist Josh Cunningham (ahead of a gig at BMEC in August 2023): "On the Beautiful You tour a few years back, we were having a wonderful show at the Bathurst Entertainment Centre - apart from some intermittent technical glitches that had punctuated the night. A couple of songs from the end of the set, the PA system stopped working altogether, so we all unplugged and came to the front of the stage - as close as we could be to the crowd - and finished the set out completely acoustic with our drummer Dave tapping his brushes on the upright bass."
Author Gabbie Stroud (ahead of an appearance at Bathurst Library): "I remember driving back to Canowindra from Millthorpe and being astonished by all the mice on the road. During that time - late May, early June - there was a mouse plague. I'd never experienced that before."
Guitar legend Ian Moss (ahead of a 2018 gig at BMEC): "I have fond memories of the early days with Cold Chisel, including playing on a stage set up inside the Mount Panorama racetrack. I have done the hot lap a few times at Mount Panorama. I have also played, with Cold Chisel, at Bathurst jail."
