A 10-week old puppy was found tied up out the front of Bathurst pound, prompting a reminder of the correct way to hand over an animal to the facility.
Staff at the pound were shocked when they were alerted to the dog on Monday, October 16, with coordinator Katrina Nelson describing the situation as "awful".
"There's better methods. They could have rung," she said.
"Don't tie the poor little thing up out the front, in the cold weather, at night time, alone in the dark."
She said the overnight cages were unavailable that night, however, a phone number is there for people to call should they need to drop off an animal.
"It's just really, really sad that people resort to having to just tie a little 10-week-old puppy up out the front, and at night time. I don't understand the madness behind that," she said.
If it wasn't for a passerby seeing the puppy and calling the ranger, then he could have been there much longer.
The puppy was brought inside the facility and has since undergone a vet check and received his vaccinations.
The staff have named him Rafferty, and he is thought to be a Staffordshire bull terrier-cross.
He was not microchipped when he came to the pound, meaning there is no way to contact whoever might have owned him.
As such, he will become available for adoption on October 24, 2023, and it is hoped someone will give him a second chance at life.
"He's a dear little fellow. He just needs a little bit of basic training and he'll be good to go," Ms Nelson said.
If someone needs to surrender an animal or drop off one they've found outside of operating hours, Ms Nelson said they should always call the ranger.
An animal should never be left tied up out the front, as it can be very distressing and potentially lead to injury.
"It's heartbreaking. We've had a couple of instances where dogs have been tied up," Ms Nelson said.
"Most of the time they are scared, but generally they are trying to get to you for comfort."
The pound currently has around a dozen animals that are ready for adoption. Call 6333 6190 for more information or visit Bathurst Regional Council's website.
