A BIG year has continued for Skillset as the local training and recruitment organisation celebrates two award wins.
Only a few months after Skillset announced the purchase of a prominent CBD property and the appointment of its first female CEO, the organisation featured prominently at a Sydney awards ceremony recently.
The occasion was the 2023 Apprentice Employment Network NSW and ACT Awards and Skillset was the winner of the excellence in group training and apprentice of the year awards.
"What sets Skillset apart is its ability to offer a broad range of education, employment and skills development services which support individuals at every stage of their career journey," CEO Narelle Stocks said.
"Skillset has been providing services to the region for more than 40 years and these awards are a demonstration of Skillset's continued commitment to western NSW and the communities we serve."
In terms of the excellence in group training award, Ms Stocks said the organisation currently employs and manages more than 250 apprentices and trainees on behalf of host organisations and businesses across the region and, in 2022, achieved an apprenticeship/traineeship completion rate of 81 per cent - 25pc higher than national completion rates.
The apprentice of the year award went to Lithgow's Joshua Winter, a Certificate IV Engineering apprentice hosted by Thales Australia.
Bathurst's Breanna Fisk, meanwhile, was named school-based trainee/apprentice of the year.
She juggled school and a traineeship with NAB Bathurst to give her an education and real-life experience at the same time.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole congratulated all the winners.
"Josh, Breanna and the team at Skillset have all been recognised as the best of the best in the field of vocational education and training in NSW," he said.
"I congratulate all winners on their hard work, success and commitment to their careers and industry.
"It is fantastic to see the next generation excelling at highly skilled jobs right here in our regional backyard."
Skillset was announced in June as the new owner of the old NAB building that sprawls over the corner of William and Church streets and which was initially up for lease after the bank relocated.
