ONE lucky Bathurst artist will have their masterpiece displayed on gin bottles across NSW and the ACT, if they can really 'wow' the judges.
To celebrate the launch of a new Summer Gin, Bathurst Grange Distillery has teamed up with the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery (BRAG) to host a competition for locally based artists.
The distillery is hoping to engage with talented artists in the region, with the competition winner's work and name being featured on the label of the new gin.
And working with talented artists in the Bathurst region is something distiller co-founder Nick Jones is really looking forward to.
"We're excited about the competition and engaging with the art community and supporting them," he said.
"There's fantastic talent in this community and we want to be able to give them the option to get exposure through our terrific award-winning gin and also support them by sponsoring an exhibition at BRAG.
"So it's just a terrific opportunity for local artists and the community."
ALSO MAKING NEWS
With the theme being 'summer', artists will get their creative juices flowing to produce a masterpiece that represents the sunny season across our country landscape.
Artists will have until November 10 to submit their work, with the lucky winner announced on December 1, at the inaugural Bathurst Grange Distillery x BRAG cocktail event, which all finalists will be invited to.
Each finalist will also receive a free bottle of the new Summer Gin, a cash prize of $1000 and the chance to have their own art exhibition using the foyer space in BRAG - valued at $500.
For more information on how to enter the competition, or about the new fruity gin, visit the Bathurst Grange website or contact BRAG.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.