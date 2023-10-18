THE weather was perfect for a recent fundraising walk around the Macquarie River.
The second Two Feet and a Heartbeat event in Bathurst, held in glorious sunshine, attracted an enthusiastic crowd keen to honour the cause.
The walk is held for the HeartKids charity, a not-for-profit organisation that supports and advocates for all people affected by childhood heart disease.
The organisation says it seeks to give "every child, teenager and adult in Australia with congenital or childhood acquired heart disease a fighting chance to live a long, healthy and fulfilling life".
The ribbon-cutter for this year's fundraising walk was four-year-old Attikus Newton, who has already had three major heart surgeries during his young life.
Visit www.heartkids.org.au/ for more information about the charity.
