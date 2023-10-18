NEWBRIDGE has been buzzing - and it's not just because the Bathurst region village is getting ready for its Spring Into Art weekend.
Villagers, councillors and family members gathered last Saturday to honour past Newbridge Progress Association president Dr Wayne Moore and to dedicate a specially commissioned outdoor seat to his memory.
Local man Bruce Pine officiated at the ceremony and noted that community donations and the work of local craftsmen, along with support from Transgrid and Regis Resources, had brought about the lasting community initiative.
After a morning tea, Newbridge's Brian Bennett Pavilion was quickly prepared for the next activity: welcoming more than 80 participants in the Alpine Classic Car Rally for a barbecue lunch.
At the other end of the village, meanwhile, the Botanical Beauty exhibition was launched at Olde Bridge Gallery.
Spring Into Art spokeswoman Sarah Hunter says many of the artists represented in the gallery exhibition also have entries in the Back Creek Art Show, to which more than 100 more artworks were delivered on Sunday ready for hanging.
Friday, October 20
6.30pm: Back Creek Art Show opening night.
Saturday, October 21
10am: Artisan and Makers Market, Newbridge Showground.
Back Creek Art Show, Newbridge Showground.
Open gardens
Botanical Beauty exhibition, Olde Bridge Gallery.
Noon: Wine tasting, Gladstone Hotel.
4pm: Jazz in the Garden, Rustic Cottage, Newbridge.
Sunday, October 22
10am: Artisan and Makers Market, Newbridge Showground.
Back Creek Art Show, Newbridge Showground.
Open gardens
Botanical Beauty exhibition, Olde Bridge Gallery.
11am: DC3 and the High Flyers, Newbridge Showground.
Noon: Wine tasting, Gladstone Hotel.
1pm: Felix Albert and the Gentlemanly Two, Gladstone Hotel.
For tickets for open gardens and Jazz in the Garden, go to www.eventbrite.com.au/e/spring-into-art-at-newbridge-open-gardens-tickets-710984572997?aff=oddtdtcreator
